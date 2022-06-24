Police find gun belonging to suspect killed in shootout

KUALA LUMPUR: Police recovered a Smith & Wesson revolver and 13 bullets believed to belong to the suspect who was shot dead in a shootout on June 18 which broke up a criminal group that has been active since 2009.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim(pix) said the discovery was made at 1.30 pm on June 21 when police returned to the scene and inspected a parked Toyota Estima vehicle in the area where the suspect was shot in Salak Selatan.

He said police found a recycling bag under the driver's seat, where apart from the gun, six bullets were found in the chamber and seven bullets in a money envelope.

“The vehicle is believed to have been used by the suspect before the shooting incident,“ he said in a statement today.

Azmi said based on intelligence, police believed that the firearm belonged to the victim and investigations were underway to track down the rest of the gang.

He urged anyone with information on the case to contact the criminal investigation operations room at 03-21460685 or investigating officer ASP Mohd Hasni Hussin at 019-998 4444, or KL police hotline 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station.

The 40-year-old suspect was shot dead and eight other suspects arrested in several operations in the Klang Valley.

The gang is believed to have been involved in 15 robberies, three murders and various other cases involving drugs, burglary and vehicles.-Bernama