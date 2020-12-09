Police focus on three criminal elements in Nora Anne’s investigation

SEREMBAN: The Coroner’s Court here was told today that the police focused on three main criminal elements in the investigation on the case of Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin before deciding there was no foul play in her death.

Nilai police station chief Inspector Mohd Nor Nikman Ahammed , who is the 46th witness, said the first element was on the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of the blood stains on the ground floor toilet and sweat samples found on the top floor of Sora House, where the teenager and her family stayed after arriving in Malaysia.

He said samples were also taken from nine vehicles, as well as a wooden hut near where the victim’s body was found and none had Nora Anne’s DNA.

The second element of the investigation, he said, was on fingerprints of the occupants of Sora House, employees and occupants of The Dusun Resort, members of the public who were in the area and the teenage’s family members.

“In this case, there are 11 reports on fingerprints,“ he said when testifying in the inquest proceeding to determine the cause of Nora Anne’s before Coroner Maimoonah Aid, which enters the 23rd day today.

Mohd Nor Nikman, 33, who was the case investigating officer then, said fingerprints were also taken from the windows , door, as well as the banister of the staircase at Sora House.

He said the recording of witness statements was the third element in the investigation and a total of 91 witness statements were recorded, including by the climber who found the teenager’s body, deceased, family members of The Dusun owner, its customers and visitors, as well as members of the public who participated in the search and rescue operation for the victim.

Questioned by Coroner Maimoonah on his conclusion of the investigations based on the three elements, Mohd Nor Nikman said there no DNA or finger prints of the deceased found on the vehicles and the wooden hut.

He said based on statements recorded from witnesses, none of them saw any criminal act involving the victim or that she was abducted.

So from the evidence gathered, no criminal element was found in the case of the girl’s death, except for the post mortem report which stated that the she died due to starvation, he added.

Nora Anne, 15, was found missing on August 4, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia, for a two-week vacation at a resort in Pantai here, about 60 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur.

On August 13, 10 days after she was reported missing, her body was found near a creek in a ravine located about 2.5 kilometres from the resort where she and her family stayed, following a massive search.

The preliminary post-mortem report stated that the death of the teenager with disabilities, had no criminal element, and she was confirmed dead from gastrointestinal bleeding due to prolonged hunger and stress.

The inquest proceeding continues tomorrow. — Bernama