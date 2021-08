IPOH: Police have sent to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) a report lodged by the Ipoh Barat Member of Parliament’s (MP) private secretary regarding alleged bribery attempts which were made over the telephone.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police received the report at 1.56 pm on Saturday.

“The report is related to a message suspected to contain elements of corruption which came from two unidentified telephone numbers at about 10.30 pm on Friday. Two other reports were lodged in Kedah and Penang on the same matter,” he said in a statement here today.

He said police had forwarded the report to Perak MACC for investigation and further action.

He advised the public not to speculate on the case to avoid jeopardising investigations.

On Saturday, Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran and his private secretary Jeremy Chuah were reported to have gone to the Ipoh district police headquarters to make a report on alleged attempts by unidentified individuals to offer him a RM30 million bribe to back the government.

Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving the report from police.

“MACC will investigate the matter and call up the MP to record his statement soon,” he said.-Bernama