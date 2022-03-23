Police hauled to court over tardy probe into Beng Hock’s death

PETALING JAYA: Teoh Beng Hock’s parents are taking the police to court over the force’s alleged failure to investigate their son’s death from a fall from the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) building in 2009.

Malaysiakini reports that his parents, father Teoh Leong Hwee and mother Teng Shuw Hoi, have filed a leave of application for a judicial review at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on January 4 this year.

The inspector-general of police, the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, the Royal Malaysia Police and the government are named as first, second, third and fourth respondents in the court filing sighted by Malaysiakini.

In a supporting affidavit, Teng said police failed to complete the investigation into her son’s death, repeatedly stamped his case with “no further action”, failed to keep the family updated, and were not transparent.

She said police committed these failures despite the Court of Appeal’s unanimous decision in 2014 that her son’s death was the result of “person or persons unknown”.

On July 16, 2009, Teoh was found dead after falling nine storeys out of a window at the Selangor MACC headquarters where he was being questioned overnight. He was then a political aide to Selangor executive councillor and DAP Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah.