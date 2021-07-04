Police hunt for two ‘barb wire crawlers’

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men, believed to be drug addicts, are being sought by police for escaping a enhanced movement control order (EMCO) zone at a flats in Pantai Dalam here today.

A video and several photos taken by residents of the flats and shared in the social media today showed the two men crawling through barbed wires before climbing over the perimeter fence and fleeing.

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar said today that the men had escaped from the Pantai Ria apartments and fled towards a riverbank nearby.

He said police are on the lookout for them and the armed forces is fixing flaws to the barbed wires placed around the apartments.

Anuar said police have launched an operation to track down the two men.

