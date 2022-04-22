Police hunt two suspects who harassed, beat female student at Dutamas

PETALING JAYA: Police are on the hunt for two assailants after they harassed a student at Dutamas, Kuala Lumpur, last night, with one of them also beating the victim with a stick, Free Malaysia Today reports.

In the 8pm incident, the victim and her friend were walking to Publika when two men on a motorcycle catcalled them.

The victims initially ignored the suspects, but the men repeatedly approached them on their motorcycles, prompting the two women to run to a nearby school.

“That’s when one of the men (wearing white) jumped off his bike and ran to attack us.

“My friend managed to escape but I didn’t. He slipped and fell as he took a swing at me with a large stick. I took that opportunity to beat him while he was down.

“He bit my arm and then his friend jumped off the bike to attack me, so I turned to run. I wasn’t fast enough and felt one of them hit me on my back with the stick.

“There was a security guard from the school who opened a gate for us to run in to safety but, at that point, the men escaped,“ the victim said via an Instagram post.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai reportedly confirmed to FMT that a report had been lodged over the matter, and the police are hot on the heels of the suspects.