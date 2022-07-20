Police identify culprits behind Comedy Club vandalism

PETALING JAYA: Police have identified two men vandalising Crackhouse Comedy Club and a neighbouring bank in Taman Tun Dr Ismail in Kuala Lumpur via surveillance cameras.

According to Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor, the vandalism involved the Hong Leong Bank and the comedy club which were both splashed with red and black paint.

Police investigators reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the vicinity and concluded that the two men were targeting the comedy club with the attacks.

Surveillance footage showed the incident occurred between 4.15am and 5.09am.

Yesterday, the temporarily suspended Crackhouse Comedy Club found its front door covered in red and black paint, and stairs leading to the entrance were splashed with paint.