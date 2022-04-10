Police identify more suspects in cosmetics agent kidnapping case

GEORGE TOWN: Police have identified two to three suspects believed involved in the kidnapping of cosmetics agent Rosnazirah Mohd Naim (pix) in Tumpat, Kelantan, last month.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, however, did not reveal the gender of the suspects, but confirmed they were all locals.

“So far, the police have randomly identified two to three suspects believed to be involved in the case, but we need definite confirmation, that’s why we need a little more time to gather information and cross-check with the Thai authorities,

“We urge the media to be patient and give us a little more time to really establish the actual motive of the kidnapping incident,” he told reporters today after attending the 75th Marine Police Day celebration at the Batu Uban Marine Police Base here.

Also present were Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

In the 5.10 pm incident on Sept 13, the 36-year-old cosmetics agent was kidnapped by several men from her home in Kampung Semat Jal, Tumpat, and was believed to have been smuggled out of the country through an illegal jetty in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, after the car used by the suspects was located.

Acryl Sani, in a statement on Sept 29, said that the woman was rescued with the assistance and sharing of information between the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Royal Thai Police who managed to detect the presence of the victim in the country.

To a question on whether the police would apply for extradition of the suspects detained in Thailand, he said the process would be made through legal channels.

Meanwhile, when asked about cases of kidnapping and the sale of human organs involving children which had been viral on social media, Acryl Sani said police investigations found that most of the cases were not true and were fabricated and made viral for unknown reasons.

“This is besides the kidnapping case in Genting Highlands (Pahang) which I cannot comment on as the case is pending in court, so let the court decide the actual motive behind the incident,” he said.

However, Acry Sani said he viewed the spread of such cases had inadvertently increased public awareness, especially among parents, towards the safety of their children.

“But let’s not get involved in the spread of fake news which can cause uneasiness among the public,” he added.-Bernama