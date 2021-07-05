Police identify two men seen escaping EMCO area in viral video

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified the two local men who escaped through a barbed wire fence at a public housing (PPR) in Jalan Kampung Pasir, here, which has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the incident in which three men fled through a barbed wire fence was earlier shared on social media and a report on the viral video was lodged at 4.51pm yesterday.

He said the two men, aged 34 and 46, have previous criminal records.

“The 34-year-old man has six records for offences related to drugs, robbery, theft and others, while the 46-year-old man has nine records for burglary and drug-related offences,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Police are tracking down the third suspect and the public is urged not to speculate following the incident, he added.

In a two-minute-four-second video clip which went viral today, three men were seen escaping through a barbed wire fence installed at a PPR block. -Bernama