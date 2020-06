KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today launched the MyPelawat system to monitor movements of members of the public at its headquarters in Bukit Aman.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said that the introduction of the system was aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 infection across its premises, in line with the Ministry of Health’s protocols.

“As of now, the system is only being introduced at the Bukit Aman and will be extended across all police contingent headquarters, police district headquarters and police stations nationwide in the near future,” he told reporters after launching MyPelawat in Bukit Aman, here.

Mazlan said members of the public can now fill in the details via the system to conduct their business in Bukit Aman, which was previously done manually.

Asked on the public data security when using the system, Mazlan said all data would be stored in PDRM’s data bank.

“All records pertaining to the number of visitors to Bukit Aman will be obtained directly and PDRM is expected to continue using the system even after the Covid-19 pandemic is over,” he said. -Bernama