Police investigate 324 Ah Long cases since January

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has investigated 324 cases related to Ah Long (illegal moneylenders) involving losses estimated at RM2.46 million from the beginning of the year until April 30.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din(pix) said during the same period, PDRM had detained 543 Ah Long and a total of 159 cases had been charged in court.

He said the public could check the list of registered licensed moneylenders with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government via its website www.kpkt.gov.my.

“People are asked to channel information on commercial crime activities to PDRM through the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559/03-26101599 or CCID Infoline WhatsApp at 013-211122 or contact any nearby police station,“ he said in a statement today.-Bernama