KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened an investigation paper over a seditious statement involving a man in a video recording which viraled on the social media recently.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the 1 minute 33 second video had an inclination for sedition against the Malay rulers and government.

The man is identified as Ganesparan A/L Nadaraja, 38, whose last address is P-1-5 RH MPS Flats, Jalan Tan Sri Manickavasagam, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

An investigation conducted found the man is abroad since November, 2017, in fact the suspect is also wanted over three other cases related to threat and instigation,’’ he said in a statement.

The case was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for inciting hatred or contempt against any king or government and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network services.

The police will take firm action under the provisions of the law against any party which seeks to threaten public order and national security,’’ he added. — Bernama