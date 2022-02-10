Police investigating bomb threats to 8 schools around Washington, DC

WASHINGTON: Police said on Wednesday evening that they are “working to thoroughly investigate” bomb threats made to eight schools around Washington, D.C. earlier in the day, reported Xinhua.

The public schools and charter schools had all been cleared with no hazardous material found, the Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.

The investigation is underway with the help of federal agencies.

Several D.C. schools, including Dunbar High School, were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after U.S. second gentleman Doug Emhoff was escorted out of an event at Dunbar High School on Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

“These are troublesome incidents that we take very seriously,“ Lewis D. Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, tweeted on Wednesday.

More than a dozen historically black colleges and universities nationwide also received bomb threats in the early days of this month dedicated to honouring the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. — Bernama