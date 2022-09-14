Police investigating case of woman believed to have been kidnapped

KOTA BHARU: A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing since yesterday in Kampung Semat Jal, Tumpat, and is believed to have been kidnapped.

Tumpat District Police chief ACP Amran Dolah said that in the 5.10 pm incident, the victim was believed to have been kidnapped by four men using a brown-coloured Toyota Vios vehicle.

“The suspects are also said to be armed with pistols and the car was seen being driven towards Wakaf Bharu, Tumpat.

“Tumpat police confirmed receiving a report regarding the incident and the case is still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Amran urged those with information to immediately call the Kelantan Contingent Police Headquarters at 09-7450999 or the Tumpat District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 09-7257222.

“I seek the cooperation of the public not to make any speculation that can jeopardise police investigation,” he said.-Bernama