Police investigating man for abusing, causing death of baby monkey

SHAH ALAM: Police are investigating a social media content application moderator who was believed to have abused a baby monkey resulting in its death.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police received a report on the 37-year-old man from a member of the public at 11.25 am on Jan 20.

He said initial investigations revealed that the monkey was beaten, mutilated and its leg and hand burned.

“We then raided a house in Setia Alam and found several tools, instruments and a mobile phone containing pictures of the animal.

“We have taken the suspect’s statement but no arrests was made as it is not common for arrests to be made,” he said in a statement today.

According to Mohd Iqbal, police have taken statements from four witnesses to assist in investigations.

He said the investigation paper has been referred to the Selangor Chamber of Legal Advisors and also the Attorney General’s Chambers on Feb 2 and Feb 22.

“The instruction from the Attorney General’s Chambers on Feb 23, was to continue investigations to obtain reports from the forensics analysis of the suspect’s confiscated mobile phone.

“The case has been classified under Section 30(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and if convicted the accused can be fined a minimum of RM20,000 and a maximum of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to three years. Any information regarding the case can be relayed to the Investigating Officer Insp Anis Shafika Muhamad Adilah at 011-10951310,“ he said. -Bernama