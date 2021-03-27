Police launch manhunt for prisoner

KOTA BHARU: The police have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped from the Pengkalan Chepa Prison here today.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said the prisoner, identified as Mohamad Soolleh Mohd Noor, 31, of Jalan Madrasah, Kampung Delima, Wakaf Baru, Tumpat, was believed to have fled by climbing the perimeter fencing at the prison tower at about 10 am.

The suspect is a remand prisoner for a drug case and was detained at the Pengkalan Chepa Prison since last March 22, he said when contacted today.

He urged those with information on Mohamad Soollen or his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama