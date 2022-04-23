Police looking for 80 more Rohingya detainees who escaped from depot

ALOR SETAR: The police are still tracking down the remaining 80 Rohingya detainees who escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot near Bandar Baharu, last Wednesday.

Kedah police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said as of last night, 65 adult men, eight adult women and seven girls were still at large.

“So far, a total of 448 Rohingya detainees have been found, comprising 229 adult men, 89 adult women, 69 boys and 61 girls,“ he said in a statement here today.

Wan Hassan said currently, there were 15 people at the depot and documentation work was being conducted to transfer them to other detention depots.

Last Wednesday, 528 Rohingya detainees escaped from the depot. However, six of them were killed when they were hit by a car while crossing a highway in their attempt to flee.-Bernama