Police looking for ‘Ah Loong’ to assist murder investigation

SHAH ALAM: The police are looking for a man known as Tan Boon Leong to assist investigation in a murder case which occurred in Taman Eng Ann, Klang, seven years ago.

Klang Utara district police chief, ACP S. Vijaya Rao(pix), in a statement today, said Tan, 37, was also known as Ah Loong, and his last known address was Jalan Serindid 1, Taman Eng Ann.

He urged those with information on Tan or his whereabouts to contact the senior criminal investigating officer ASP M. Sathiyaseelan at 012-5197913, the Klang Utara district police control centre at 03-32912222 or contact the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, he said the police had arrested the lorry driver, whose image in a recent viralled video showed him pointing a knife at another lorry driver in Jalan Parang, Bandar Sultan Suleiman, Klang.

Vijaya Rao said the lorry driver, in his 40s, was arrested in Klang at about 12.25 am today.

“He was arrested following a police report lodged by a lorry driver, in his 30s, at 5.15pm yesterday,” he added.

He said the suspect is in remand for three days for investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code.-Bernama