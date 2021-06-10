Police looking for female motorcyclist wearing pink wristband in Chemor

IPOH: The police are trying to locate a woman who was seen wearing a person under surveillance pink wristband while riding a motorcycle in the Bandar Baru Sri Klebang area, in Chemor here, recently.

Ipoh district deputy police chief, Supt Lee Swee Sake said the police received a report on the matter yesterday and further investigation was being actively carried out.

“We will issue a compound if she has actually committed an offence,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, yesterday.

He said the woman was believed to have ridden a motorcycle to go and buy essential items at a sundry shop and the police were trying to detect her by studying the video.

The nine-second video viraled on Whatsapp and showing an individual riding a black Honda EX5 motorcycle was recorded by a member of the public. -Bernama