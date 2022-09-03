Police looking for Nur Haziqah Hamid

TANGKAK: Police are seeking public cooperation to locate a woman who is an important witness in a hearing of an extortion case.

Tangkak police chief Supt Mohd Fadhil Minhat identified the woman as Nur Haziqah Hamidi, 25.

She is required to attend hearing of the case at the Tangkak Magistrate’s Court this Sept 7 and 8, but attempts to contact her went futile, he said in a statement today.

He urged those with information on the woman or her whereabouts to contact investigation officer, Insp Intan Norathirah Mohd Suhaidi at 016-988 3520.-Bernama