Police mount 26 roadblocks, issue 372 summonses in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 372 summonses were issued during a New Year’s Eve special operation conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department early today.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said 841 vehicles were inspected after 26 roadblocks were mounted around the federal capital.

“The summonses were for various offences and of the number, 10 motorcycles were seized after they were found to have been modified beyond what is allowed by the law.

“A total of 619 motorcycles were inspected, cars (171), vans (19) and jeeps (32), while a search was conducted on 848 individuals,“ he told the media when met at a roadblock at Jalan Loke Yew, here, early today.

Yahaya said 12 individuals aged between 15 and 21 years were arrested under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving, while another four, aged between 23 and 50 years were detained under Section 45 for driving or riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He said 230 personnel were involved in the operation which was carried out to ensure smooth traffic flow during the New Year’s Eve celebration and to help reduce fatal road accidents.

Meanwhile in PENANG, a total of 475 summonses were issued in a similar operation carried out from 9pm last night.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the operation was focused on crime prevention and inspection of vehicles, especially motorcycles that have been excessively modified.

He said the operation was also to ensure that motorcyclists comply with road safety rules and that their vehicles are in a good and safe condition, instead of just ensuring that road tax and driving licence are renewed.

“Penang recorded one of the highest fatal accidents and we are doing various efforts to reduce it (fatal accidents) especially involving motorcyclists commuting to and from their work place across the island.

“We are not doing this to make things difficult for them, ” he said when met during an inspection at the Penang Bridge motorcycle lane last night.

He said this year, Penang aims to eradicate street thug activities and illegal racing and to this end, the police have drawn up several strategies, including carrying out inspections and stricter enforcement on workshops modifying vehicles.-Bernama