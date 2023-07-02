Police nab 18 at entertainment centre for drug offences

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 18 patrons of an entertainment centre in Jalan Kuchai Lama in Brickfields here have been arrested for various drug offences.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor (pix) said three local men and 15 foreigners including 12 women, in their 20s to 40s, were picked up during a raid at 1.15 am yesterday.

“Police also sezied 14.77 litres of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) liquid, 441.6 grammes (g) of MDMA powder and 7.6 g of ketamine,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said 16 of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and ketamine.

Amihizam said two of the suspects had been remanded until Feb 12 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the rest until Feb 9 under Sections 12 (2) and 15(1)(a) of the same act. -Bernama