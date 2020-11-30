Police nab 2 Nepalese men over stolen items worth RM145,000

SHAH ALAM: Two Nepalese men suspected to have stolen aluminum cutting tools last March, during the Movement Control Order (MCO) were arrested at a restaurant in Puchong near here, last Friday.

North Klang district police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh in a statement today said following the arrest at 4.05 pm, police recovered several items which were reported missing last Thursday by the owner of a tool factory based in Meru Klang.

“Acting on information received, we arrested two men aged 32 and 23, one of whom was a security guard at the factory for almost two years ago.

“When they were arrested, half of the stolen goods were with them while some were at their rented house in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur,“ she said.

Nurulhuda said police also seized 99 white plastic boxes containing 10 blades each and value of the stolen goods was estimated at RM145,000.

“Both suspects are on 14-day remand from last Friday for investigations under Section 381 of the Penal Code for theft “ she said, adding that the duo had no valid documents.

Police are still hunting for the remaining missing items, Nurulhuda said. — Bernama