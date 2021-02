MARANG: Terengganu police seized drugs worth RM565,150 in a house and also buried at several locations in Kampong Jambu Bongkok, 55 kilometres from Kuala Terengganu on Saturday.

Terengganu Narcotics CID chief, Supt Tium Ming Kung said this was following the arrest of a 22-year-old man and his fiancee on the same day at about 1 am.

He said police found the drugs when inspecting a parcel seized from a man idling on the roadside.

“The man, who is unemployed, took police to his rented house nearby resulting in the arrest of his 21-year-old fiancee.

‘’Police also found syabu (2,051.90 grammes (gms)), heroin (1,096.8 gms), yaba pill (899 gms) and codeine liquid (4,500 millimetres) inside and behind the house,’’ he told a media conference today.

Tium said the drugs were sourced from Kelantan for the local market.

He said both suspects were remanded seven days until Feb 26 and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama