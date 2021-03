KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested five men on suspicion of being involved in a commotion in front of a restaurant in Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields on Sunday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said five suspects, aged 19 to 23, were arrested in separate raids around Kuala Lumpur from Monday until early this morning.

“A check found that all the suspects did not have a previous criminal record and are now detained for further investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which is rioting with weapons,” he said in a statement today.

In the incident at about 10 pm on Sunday, a group of 11 to 12 individuals were involved in a commotion using sticks and machetes to break bottles and glasses after they were not allowed to place orders at the restaurant.

Anuar said the investigation found that the incident occurred due to dissatisfaction when the restaurant manager wanted to close the business at 10 pm to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Earlier, the video on incident went viral on social media showing the group throwing chairs and tables in front of a restaurant. — Bernama