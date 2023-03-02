Police nab four over inmate’s death at Sungai Siput Rehab Centre

IPOH: Police have arrested four men on suspicion of being involved in the death of an inmate at the Perlop Cure and Care Rehabilitation Centre in Sungai Siput.

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said the four suspects, aged between 30 and 38, comprised three staff and another inmate at the rehabilitation centre.

He said the police were alerted of the death of a 50-year-old inmate at 12.55 pm on Jan 31.

“The post-mortem carried out at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here confirmed that there were injuries on the back of the victim’s body as a result of being hit with a blunt object,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said all suspects had been remanded for seven days until Feb 8 to facilitate further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. -Bernama