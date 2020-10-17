Police nab four rowdy drunks at Slim River Toll Plaza

IPOH: Four men were detained after allegedly obstructing civil servants in the line of duty at the Slim River Toll Plaza, Tanjung Malim early this morning.

Muallim district police Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said a police MPV patrol team went to the scene after receiving information about a group of drunks playing music loudly from their car stereo in the incident at 3.30 am.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police team instructed the four men, aged 25 to 41 years old, who were outside of their car parked by the side of the road, to cut the racket and move off.

However, two of the men went amok and pushed the policemen and shouted expletives,’’ he said in a statement here, today.

He said one of the men had also recorded a video during the incident and tried to provoke the policemen, forcing the policemen to detain them. They were remanded for three days from today until Sunday.

He said one of the four men had been arrested in the past for offences under Section 6(1) and Section 4B(a) of the Open Gambling House Act 1953 and Section 147 of the Penal Code.

The case was being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum two-year jail or fine up to RM10,000 or both if guilty. — Bernama