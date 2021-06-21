Police nab lorry driver, seize 1,505 kg ketum leaves in Bentong

BENTONG: Police arrested a lorry driver at a roadblock in Bentong toll plaza here and seized 1,505 kg of ketum leaves worth over RM45,000 yesterday.

Bentong Police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the lorry was stopped at the roadblock at 8.30 am and the man had even produced a travel permission letter from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry but claimed to be transporting nothing.

“Upon inspection, 17 blue gunny sacks, 243 yellow plastic bags and 25 boxes in various sizes, all containing ketum leaves, were found in the lorry.

“This is the biggest seizure of ketum leaves in Pahang so far this year. An initial investigation found that the ketum leaves were brought from a northern state and to be sent to a location in Kuantan.

“The suspect was believed to have received an advance payment of RM1,500 and would be paid another RM1,500 once the leaves were delivered to Kuantan where he would be contacted by a man known as Sham, who is believed to be the mastermind of the operation,” he told a press conference here today.

Zaiham said police believed Sham is in the Klang Valley and efforts are being made to track him down.

Police also seized cash of RM1,900 and the Daihatsu Delta lorry from the suspect, who has five previous records related to drugs. He has also been remanded for four days to facilitate further investigation into the case. — Bernama