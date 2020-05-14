Police nab man distributing drugs in thermos flasks

MIRI: Police arrested a 26-year-old man believed to be involved in drug trafficking using thermos flasks at a house in Jalan Pesiaran, Taman Tunku here, today.

In a raid at about 1.30 pm, police found a red thermos flask, containing two plastic packets suspected to be filled with crystal methamphetamine weighing two kilogrammes (kg), which was in a box the suspect was holding when arrested.

Another red thermos flask was also found in the box containing two transparent plastic packets which was believed to contain 800 grammes of ketamine in crystal form.

Miri district police chief, ACP Lim Meng Seah, who confirmed the man’s arrest, said they also found a digital weighing scale, a yellow plastic containing various sizes of plastic packets believed to be for packing drugs and three more thermos flasks, two red and one green in colour, in the suspect’s bedroom.

“All the items were confiscated to be used as exhibits and and the value of the drug involved is estimated to be about RM116,000,” he said.

The suspect, who has four previous convictions tested positive for ketamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama