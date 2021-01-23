Police nab Myanmar man for allegedly processing, selling illegal liquor in Kulim

ALOR SETAR: A Myanmar man suspected of being involved in processing and selling illegal liquor was arrested in a raid on a house in Taman Perak area in Kulim, yesterday.

Kulim district police chief Supt Azhar Hashim said the 41-year-old suspect was arrested by members of the Hi-Tech Police Station at 12 noon, on Friday.

“During the raid, we also seized 367 bottles of liquor estimated to be worth RM7,905. All the duty-unpaid liquor is believed to have been processed by the suspects for sale around Kulim during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period which came into force yesterday.

“Throughout the MCO, many premises are closed so the suspect is believed to have bought the liquor in a large container before transferring it into small bottles. The alcohol was also mixed with other ingredients, so we fear it may cause death,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said the suspect was remanded for four days and the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, Azhar said on Wednesday, members of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kulim district police headquarters (IPD) arrested a 40-year-old man at a shophouse in Jalan Merbau Pulas on suspicion of selling contraband cigarettes.

“As many as 152 cartons of cigarettes of various types worth RM6,000 were confiscated and the suspect was remanded for four days and the case is being investigated under Section 125 (1) (B) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said. — Bernama