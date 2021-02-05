Police nab three Ah Long for intimidating woman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested three people, including a woman, who are believed to be involved in illegal money lending or ‘Ah Long’ activities, after they threatened to torch and throw paint at a woman’s house.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faizal said the suspects were nabbed during a raid in Shah Alam, near here, yesterday.

He said the suspects, who acted as debt collectors for the syndicate, made the threats after the woman allegedly refused to settle a RM11,000 loan on Jan 15.

“One of the suspects has two criminal records. All the suspects have been remanded for four days and the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged the public not to be easily duped by the cunning tactics used by Ah Long to promote loan offers, adding that those from the low- and middle-income groups and small traders were the ones who often fell victims due to the easy loan terms.

“The Ah Long will offer loans with interests of 20 to 30 per cent a month and repayments can be made daily, weekly or monthly depending on the method agreed to by both sides,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a man in his 30s, was detained after running through a COVID-19 road block at Persiaran Jati, Seksyen 7, Kota Damansara here, last night.

Nik Ezanee said the motorcyclist was apprehended soon after the 8 pm incident and remanded for two days under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 26 (2) of the Police Act 1967.

In another development, police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of being involved in robberies when they raided a house in Taman Desa Ria, Taman Medan, here, yesterday.

Police also seized a motorcycle and various items believed to have been used in robberies in the 8.45 pm raid, Nik Ezanee added. — Bernama