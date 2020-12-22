Police nab two foreign women for drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign women – an Iranian and a Ukrainian – were arrested yesterday afternoon after they were suspected of being involved in drug trafficking activities around the capital.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said interrogation led to the discovery of cannabis weighing 483 grams and five plastic packets containing ketamine weighing 65.76 grams, both estimated to be worth RM7,542.

“The drugs were found in a car parked at a condominium in Mont Kiara, Sri Hartamas here. Preliminary investigation found that the two suspects have been involved in drug trafficking activities for the past one month,” he said in a statement today.

He said police also seized RM22,411 in cash, and the two suspects were remanded for seven days until Dec 28.

The case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death penalty upon conviction, he said. — Bernama