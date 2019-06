KUNAK: Police detained two illegal immigrants with about 100.55gm of Syabu worth RM15,082.50 in their possession on the roadside at Ladang Tingkayu here, yesterday.

Kunak district police chief Supt Baharin Md Tahir said the two Filipinos, aged 19 and 25, were arrested by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division, Kunak police headquarters, in an operation at 4.30pm.

“The suspects’ motorcycle was stopped by the team and once police introduced themselves they tried to escape but were arrested after a scuffle.

“Upon inspection, two packets of syabu (weighing 100.55gm) were found in the sling bag carried by the 25-year-old suspect, while nothing was found on the other suspect who was riding pillion,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Baharin said, the two suspects believed to be from Lahad Datu and heading towards Ladang Benta Wawasan in Tawau, have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations. — Bernama