Police nab two men, seize contraband cigarettes worth over RM40,000

KUALA LUMPUR: The police detained two men, including a Bangladeshi national and seized 465 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth RM47,360.80, in an operation codenamed Op Kontraben, here, yesterday.

General Operation Force (GOF) 4th Battalion commanding officer Supt Rizal Mohamed said the suspects, aged 38 and 59, were nabbed at the Spring Crest Industrial Park in Batu Caves around 1pm.

“Our team conducted an inspection on two cars used by the suspects and found contraband cigarettes of various brands with a tax value of RM67,887.40.

“The police then seized the cars, as well as cash amounting to RM17,950 and mobile phones from the suspects. The total value of the seized items is RM155, 578.20,” he said in a statement today.

Rizal said following the arrest and seizures, he believed that the police have crippled a syndicate distributing contraband cigarettes in the Klang Valley.

He said the men and seized items have been taken to the Sentul district police headquarters for further action under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967.

In the meantime, Rizal called on the public to channel any information on illegal activities to the police.-Bernama