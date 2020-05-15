Police nab two men, seize drugs worth RM68,700 in Tanah Merah

TANAH MERAH: Police have arrested two men, aged 42 and 33 years, and seized pil kuda (methamphetamine) and syabu worth RM68,700 in two separate drug raids here yesterday.

Tanah Merah police chief DSP Zainuddin Mat Yusof said the first raid was carried out by its Narcotics Crime Investigation Department at Kampung Bechah Pleting here at 7 pm.

“In the raid, we found 4,000 pil kuda worth RM60,000 hidden in a cowshed own by the 42-year-old suspect.

“The raid was made based on a public tip-off on drug activities while the suspect has previous drug-related records. The drugs are believed being distributed in the surrounding area,” he said today.

Meanwhile, the second raid was conducted, after a public tip-off, by the roadside near Kampung Padang Siam at 4.30 pm.

“We arrested the 33-year-old suspect who is riding his motorcycle along the road. Upon inspection, we found 50 grams syabu worth RM8,700,” he said. -Bernama