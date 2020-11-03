Police nab two motorcycle delivery men with ketum

KUALA LUMPUR: Using food delivery motorcycles to distribute ketum (kratom) juice was the tactic used by two local male suspects in an attempt to deceive the authorities in Jinjang, here, last Sunday.

The tactic was detected by a police patrol on the Middle Ring Road 2 towards Batu Caves when they noticed a motorcyclist and his pillion rider behaving in a suspicious manner.

Sentul District Police Chief, ACP S. Shamugamoorthy Chinniah said the police instructed the suspects to stop but they U-turned and rode against the traffic flow towards Jinjang, in the incident at 9.30 pm.

He said patrolmen followed the suspects, aged 18 to 23, and detained them after their motorcycle collided with a car.

“The patrolmen inspected the pink food delivery bag on the motorcycle and found four green packages suspected to contain ketum juice.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

“The modus operandi used by the suspects to distribute, carry and deliver drugs using food delivery bags was detected during the initial Movement Control Order (MCO) by the police. Similarly, another modus operandi of delivering (ketum juice) using luxury cars has also been detected,“ he said. — Bernama