Police officer pleads not guilty to corruption

KUALA TERENGGANU: A police officer was charged in the Sessions Court here today with five counts of receiving bribes, amounting to RM10,500, in 2018.

ASP Mohd Nazli Mohamed, 38, who is with the Special Branch of the Terengganu police contingent, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Nooriah Osman.

He was alleged to have received the bribes as an inducement to expedite the return of a Malaysian who was detained in Syria.

On the first count, he was alleged to have received RM1,000 for the purpose from one Zaid Jusoh ,which was deposited into his (Mohd Nazli) CIMB bank account, while for the second, third and fourth count, he was alleged to have received RM3,000, RM2,000 and RM2,000, respectively, from the same person and for the same purpose, through a CIMB bank account belonging to one Nurul Natasha Nordin.

For the fifth charge, Mohd Nazli was charged with receiving RM2,500 from the same man and for the same purpose, through Nurul Natasha’s Bank Simpanan Nasional account.

The offences were allegedly committed between May and December 2018.

The charges were made under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Mohd Nazli was allowed bail of RM12,000 for all charges and the court set Sept 21 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh prosecuted, while lawyer Hayat Muhamad represented Mohd Nazli. -Bernama