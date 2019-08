KUALA KRAI: The police are looking for a Pakistani national in his 50s who is suspected to have stabbed his ex-wife with a golok (curved dagger) here on Aug 1.

Kuala Krai District Police acting chief DSP Wan Fauzi Wan Ishak said today the man was not in when the police raided his house after he had stabbed the woman and her new husband in front of a bank.

The 48-year-old woman was badly injured and her 45-year-old husband was injured in the arms and fingers when he grappled with the assailant to stop him from attacking his wife, he said. — Bernama