Police on the hunt for individuals who vandalised BN flags, posters in TTDI

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper and are now on the hunt for the culprits who vandalised Barisan Nasional (BN) flags and posters in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor (pix) said the vandalism was reported to have occurred at separate locations at Jalan Athinahapan junction and the Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi 1 bridge.

He said police received reports regarding the incidents from the Lembah Kiara 7 BN Youth chief at 7 am yesterday.

“The complainant said he was informed of the incident via a WhatsApp message and quickly went to the location and discovered that the lines used to hang the party flags were cut. He also found the posters which were put up vandalised.

“Our checks also found that there were no closed-circuit TV cameras installed at City Hall’s Integrated Transport Information System (ITIS) or from nearby houses that focused on or recorded the incidents,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Amihizam said the case was being investigated under Section 427of the Penal Code for committing mischief resulting in loss or damage and is punishable with imprisonment for a maximum of five years or a fine or both.

“We would like to remind all those involved in the 15th General Election not to engage in provocation that can disrupt the democratic process. I would also like to caution party supporters to abstain from breaking the law,” he said.

He also asked those with information about the incidents to call the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-2297 9222, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station to facilitate the investigations.-Bernama