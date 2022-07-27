Police open investigation paper on alleged abuse of child with autism

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have opened an investigation paper over an incident in which a seven-year-old girl with autism was said to suffer ear injuries, allegedly abused by a teacher at a school in Seberang Jaya here, recently.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said further investigations are being conducted into the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

“Following the incident on July 19, a police report was lodged by the child’s mother at the Seberang Jaya Police Station and our initial investigation found that the victim is a child with autism and the alleged abuse happened at a special education school about at 9.30 am,“ he said in a statement today.

He said it was also believed that the incident was triggered when the victim was said to have acted aggressively in class, causing several other students to be scared and cry.

Tan said as a result of the child’s actions, a female teacher in her 30s came and held both sides of the victim’s ears to calm her down.

He said as a result of the suspect’s actions, the child suffered bruises on both ears and was sent to Bukit Mertajam Hospital for further treatment.

He urged the public not to make the posting of the incident viral because it could cause anguish and anxiety to the local community.

Earlier a photograph of the victim with her injuries went viral on social media after it was uploaded by a Facebook user, Mona Din, also a community activist, who had received it through WhatsApp from a Facebook friend, a grandmother of the victim.-Bernama