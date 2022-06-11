Police open investigation paper on man's claims at Titiwangsa nomination centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper over claims by a partially blind man that he was not allowed into the Titiwangsa parliamentary nomination centre yesterday to file his papers as a candidate in the 15th general election (GE15).

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah (pix) said the individual claimed that his arrival at the nomination centre was delayed by traffic congestion caused by several road closures in the city.

Following this, a report was filed by a senior police officer who was on duty as the Titiwangsa parliamentary zone nomination centre chief officer.

“An investigation paper was opened today to investigate the individual’s claims under section 505 (b) of the Penal Code (statements conducing to public mischief).

“Police are still conducting investigations to determine the authenticity of the claims,” Ashari said in a statement today.

He urged those with information on the incident to contact the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters control centre at 03-92899222 or the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999 or any nearest police station.

Yesterday, a partially blind man, Habib Bourguiba Abd Hamid, failed to submit his nomination papers at the Titiwangsa nomination centre after arriving late. -Bernama