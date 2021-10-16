Police open investigation papers over fake news on Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened two investigation papers against individuals believed to be linked to anti-vaccine groups which share false information regarding Covid-19 vaccination on social media.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the first investigation paper involves a video where a woman links the death of two students in Ipoh, Perak to their Covid-19 vaccination.

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 505 (b) Penal Code for making a statement with intent to cause fear or public alarm and Section 504 Penal Code for intent to provoke a breach of peace.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the state public prosecutor soon for further action,“ he said in a statement today.

Abd Jalil said the second investigation paper involves the owner of a Twitter account ‘Khalid@khalids’ for defamation over the claim that 41 teachers died due to Covid-19 vaccination.

According to him, this case falls under the purview of Section 500 Penal Code for defamation, Section 505(C) Penal Code for intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community and Section 233 of Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for abuse or misuse of network facilities.

“The police are still awaiting a profiling report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further action,” said Abd Jalil.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was reported to have said that his ministry had lodged several police reports against anti-vaccine groups over the spread of fake news that threatened public health.-Bernama