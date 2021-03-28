Police open IP on woman’s claim of sexual harassment by police officer at roadblock

PUTRAJAYA: The police have opened an investigation paper (IP) over a claim by a woman, which was uploaded on her Twitter, that she was sexually harassed by a police officer at a roadblock in Putrajaya yesterday.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said following the Twitter posting, the police officer concerned lodged a police report at about 1.35pm refuting the woman’s allegation.

He said that later at 6 pm, a 28-year-old woman, who is the owner of the Twitter account, lodged a police report claiming that she was sexually harassed by a police officer at a roadblock in Putrajaya at about 9 am on March 27 (yesterday).

The woman claimed that the police officer had used offensive words, which annoyed her, when he questioned her purpose of going through the roadblock, he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Fadzil said initial investigation found that the police officer did not utter the words as claimed by the woman.

“Other officers, including from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) at the scene, were also investigated and they denied any sexual harassment as claimed by the woman,“ he added.

However, Mohd Fadzil said the police were still investigation the case and when completed, will submit the IP to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

He advised the public against making any speculation on the case as it could jeopardise the police investigation.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact the Investigating officer Insp Muhamad Shamin Abul Qasim at 03-8886 2068, Putrajaya District Control Centre at 03-8886 2145 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999. — Bernama