Police permission required for interstate movement after May 10

PUTRAJAYA: Interstate travels after May 10, will require police approval and only emergency cases will be allowed, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said individuals requiring permits to do so could apply at the nearest police station.

“After May 10, interstate travel will only be permitted for emergencies such as death ... roadblocks to check interstate movements will still remain,“ he told a daily press conference here today.

Commenting on the interstate Gerak Malaysia movements, which took off yesterday, Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister said, reports from the police showed that things were moving smoothly and many had started on their journey since early morning.

According to him, the situation at the R&R areas were under control and the people’s compliance with the interstate movement regulations had so far been satisfactory.

Yesterday the police issued 26,181 approvals through the Gerak Malaysia application and 6,304 others manually, for those stranded in Kuala Lumpur, to return to their homes in other states.

Today, 70,538 approvals were issued to those in Perak, Johor and Kelantan to return to their respective homes.

“For tomorrow, 54,151 approvals have been issued to those in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka and Pahang, while another 77,836 to those in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu to travel on May 10,“ he said.

He added that interstate travellers are not allowed to make detours or stop at other destinations but must continue with their journey home.

“In the application, their destination has already been fixed. For example if you are travelling from Johor to Kuala Lumpur, you are not allowed to stop in Melaka or so forth,“ he said.

In addition, he said the police had conducted 41,541 inspections to monitor and check on standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance nationwide. -Bernama