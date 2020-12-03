Police personnel should strive to enhance dept’s integrity, image – Mohamad Fuzi

SHAH ALAM: Police personnel must play an important role in enhancing the integrity of the department, says former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun (pix).

Mohamad Fuzi said members of the force, especially those who were still serving should strive to be role models and keep up the good image of the department, so that it continues to be respected by the community.

“We have spoken about the issue of integrity countless of times, and any (negative) matters should be avoided for the sake of the image and integrity of the force in the future,” he said at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

He was commenting on questions from the media following a spate of police misconduct cases of late.

Mohamad Fuzi, in his capacity as the independent and non-executive chairman of Inix Technologies Holdings Bhd today presented a donation of face masks and disinfectant liquid worth RM50,000 to the Selangor police, which was received by Selangor Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin.

He said the contribution was the company’s first corporate social responsibility intiative.

“We will donate face masks and disinfectants of an equivalent value to the Kuala Lumpur police next week, and then to Bukit Aman, after getting the approval of the Inix board of directors.

“We will continue with this CSR initiative, and our target is the frontline personnel, especially the police. As a former IGP (Inspector-General of Police) I must give priority to my former staff and I thank the Inix board for approving the contribution to the police,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fuzi said police retirees who had achieved success in the corporate world were encouraged to contribute back to the force.

“It’s up to them to contribute, and each has his or her own role to play,” he said. — Bernama