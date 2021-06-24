Police probe alleged SOP violation at Pulapol

KUALA LUMPUR Police have commenced investigations into the management of its training centre here for alleged power abuse and non-compliance of the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Federal police director of management Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said yesterday that police are aware of the allegations made against the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) at Jalan Semarak here in a posting on social media platforms.

“The management department views these allegations seriously and investigations are underway. Stern action will be taken if there is truth to the allegations,“ he said.

Screenshots of the Facebook posting believed to be by a personnel of the training centre have gone viral in the social media.

In the posting it was alleged that the top management of Pulapol KL had breached the MCO restrictions by holding social and official functions in recent days despite orders from the Inspector-General of Police to refrain from doing so.

It was also alleged that it was made compulsory for all officers to attend the events where social distancing was not practised.

The posting also alleged that there is a female trainee inspector at the centre who is the second wife of a deputy minister and received special treatment.

Purportedly, a senior official of the training centre had allowed a room at the senior officers mess to be occupied by the deputy minister and his second wife.

It was also alleged that the senior official had allowed all trainees to organise any event they wished to and had allowed a “crony” to open a cigarette and vape store within the trainee quarters when the government prohibits smoking in official buildings.

The writer of the posting said that he or she had to turn to social media to raise the matter due to concern for the wellbeing of all those at the training centre especially when infections due to the pandemic continue rising.

“Please help us from this official who is exposing us to the dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic. We have no other way to deliver this as we fear of becoming his target “ the posting said.