Police probe commotion at PKR office

PETALING JAYA: Police have initiated an investigation over a commotion at a PKR division office in Kota Damansara here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said a report on the incident was lodged earlier today.

“We are recording the statements of all who were involved in the meeting including the complainant,“ he told The Star Online.

According to a news portal, the commotion occurred at about 9.40pm on Tuesday after the division meeting, which was held after the winners of the PKR election was announced recently.