Police probe murder of foreigner after brawl in Jalan Tun HS Lee

PETALING JAYA: Police initiated an investigation into the murder of a foreigner following a brawl in Jalan Tun HS Lee, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said police were alerted of the fight involving three men at 2.26pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found the three foreigners aged between 30 and 40 years old unconscious on the ground.

“One of them died, while the other two were seriously injured,” he said in a statement.

Following a preliminary investigation, police picked up a 52-year-old man to assist in the investigations.