Police probe viral clip of man stepping on Deepavali ‘kholam’

PETALING JAYA: Police and a private hospital in Klang have initiated an investigation into a viral video which shows a man, allegedly a member of the hospital staff, stepping on a “kholam” floor decoration marking Deepavali.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP S.Vijaya Rao said the man will be called to give his statement about the video clip.

He said police had received a report on the incident and the case was being investigated for causing disharmony by insulting religion.

Meanwhile, the hospital said it has started an internal investigation into the video and promised stern action against its staff if they were involved.

“We have been made aware that a video allegedly depicting one of our staff conducting unprofessional behaviour is making its rounds on social media.

“We do not condone any act of disrespect among its staff within the compound of the hospital. Stern action will be taken if they are found to be involved,” it said in a statement yesterday.

In the 39-second video that went viral on social media, the man was seen intentionally walking over a kolam, laid out in what appeared to be a building lobby, and damaging the design with his feet.