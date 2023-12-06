Police probe viral video on fight between two girls in Bagan Serai

IPOH: The police are investigating a viral video of a fight between two teenage girls in Bagan Serai.

Kerian district police chief Supt Juna Yusoff said the fight between the two girls, aged 12 and 17, occurred at about 10 am last June 9.

He said the two girls, accompanied by their parents, came to the police station yesterday to assist the police in the investigation.

“The two girls have made peace with one another and they, including their parents, do not want to prolong the matter. Hence, a report regarding the parties involved not wanting to prolong the case was made by the families of the two girls,“ he said in a statement today.

He advised the public against making any speculation regarding the video. -Bernama